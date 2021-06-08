Human Services launches enhanced crisis response services to help North Dakotans in times of need

The North Dakota Department of Human Services, through its eight regional human service centers, has launched a comprehensive behavioral health crisis response system to provide help and support 24-hours a day, seven days a week to North Dakotans who are experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge, or other emotional situation.

The initiative also includes crisis response services for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities through the Life Skills and Transition Center (LSTC) in Grafton.

The enhanced services include a three-digit crisis line (211) that anyone can call for help, including law enforcement and other first responders who are helping individuals in stressful situations.

Some reasons to call could include substance use, depression, suicidal thoughts, trauma, relationship conflict, concerns for loved ones or other challenges.

Clinically trained specialists provide confidential support and try to resolve the crisis over the phone. If it requires an in-person response, a team of behavioral health professionals will meet an individual where he or she is to provide stabilization, resolution and other supportive services.

The mobile response services are provided within a 45-mile radius of the state’s eight largest cities. The services can be provided in a person’s home, work location or other community setting.

For individuals outside the 45-mile radius, the mobile response team connects by phone for support, assessment and crisis psychotherapy, and if the situation is unresolved, recommend treatment at the nearest critical access hospital.

In addition, the human service centers are repurposing existing residential units that provide long-term treatment services into 24-hour stabilization facilities that focus on short-term intervention and treatment services.

Once fully operational, individuals will be able to walk into a facility, receive an assessment and get services that best meets their needs, which could include a referral to a treatment provider for appropriate services.

Efforts are underway to fully develop the stabilization facilities and services in the coming months, as some regions are working to remodel existing buildings to accommodate the new treatment model.

All human service centers also offer daytime walk-in assessments Monday through Friday during regular business hours to serve individuals with behavioral health emergencies.

Also included in the initiative is a specialized developmental disabilities crisis response team who supports individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

These enhanced services are available 24-hours a day, seven days a week, on weekends and holidays to all North Dakotans, not just individuals who receive services through the human service centers. A sliding fee schedule is available based on an individual’s ability to pay, and insurance is accepted if available.

The department’s regional human service centers are located in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Minot, and Williston with satellite clinics in Grafton, Rolla, and Valley City.

For more information on the crisis response services, visit www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov/crisis