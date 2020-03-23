Human service zones close to public, will still provide services

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

The North Dakota Department of Human Services and the 19 human service zones, formerly called county social service offices, have closed their administrative offices to the public but will still provide services.

Department staff who work in the counties and human service zone offices and team members are continuing to provide all services by working on-site or remotely to practice social distancing.

This announcement applies to NDDHS central office divisions and human services zones.

While public face-to-face services have been affected, employees at human service zone offices can communicate with clients by phone and email. In addition, clients can drop off applications, verifications and other necessary paperwork for economic assistance at designated drop boxes available at human service zone office locations.

North Dakotans can use the state agency’s self-service portal to apply for Medicaid health care coverage, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Child Care Assistance, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and other programs. Details about applying for help are online at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/pubs/application.html.

To simplify the online application process for first-time users and to help clients manage their economic assistance program cases, the department produced and uploaded a series of new tutorial videos on the agency’s website late last week.