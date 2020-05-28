Hundreds at vigil for victims of fatal Grand Forks shooting

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — About 50 first responders paraded through Grand Forks with emergency lights activated to honor a police officer who was shot to death by a man being served with an eviction notice.

Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday night outside a hospital in the city where a sheriff’s officer who was wounded in the exchange of gunfire is recovering.

Police say Salamah Pendleton opened fire on two Grand Forks County sheriff’s deputies and two police officers who tried to serve the eviction papers to him on Wednesday afternoon.

A woman was also shot to death. Details of her killing have not been released.

