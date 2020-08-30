Hundreds march in Fargo after the shooting of Jacob Blake at the hands of police

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

This story has been corrected to reflect that Jacob Blake was wounded when he was shot by police in Wisconsin.

Hundreds filled downtown Fargo’s streets to march against police injustice in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by an officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

About 300 people marched from Island Park through downtown.

The group made a brief stop at City Hall to push for reform at the city level, before going back down Broadway.

Wess Philome, one of the leaders of OneFargo, says the fight against police has gone too long and change needs to happen soon.

“Their energy cannot match ours, because we are fighting for something, and they are fighting against something,” Philome shared.

Soon-to-be police chief David Zibolski has has brought up meeting with Philome and OneFargo during his first 90 days as chief to talk about these issues.

Jacob Blake was shot by police while being arrested by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was paralyzed and is recovering in a hospital in Milwaukee County.

