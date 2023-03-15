(Image Credit: ND Game and Fish)

(KXNET) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department want to remind anglers, trappers, and hunters that new licenses are needed starting April 1.

According to a news release, licenses can be bought online.

When the license is fully processed, hunters and anglers will have the option to have a hard copy printed or download it to a smartphone or mobile device.

Both are helpful when you’re asked to show proof while hunting or fishing when you don’t have cell service.

You can also buy a license at any vendor located in the state.

The 2023-2024 license will be effective starting April 1 through March 31, 2024.