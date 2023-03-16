(KXNET) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department wants people to know that elk, moose, and bighorn sheep applications are now available online.

According to a news release, the deadline to apply is on March 29.

There is an increase of 40 elk licenses this year, so 603 licenses are available for hunters.

Licenses in units E1E and E1W did increase because of the stable increase in the elk population. And licenses un E2, E3, E4, and E6 have remained the same.

There is a decrease of 147 moose licenses this year, so 257 licenses are available for hunters.

Licenses in units M6 and M8 are staying the same as the moose population is stable with good hunter success. Licenses in M5 increased due to the population increase and several consecutive years of successful hunting. Licenses in M9, M10, and M11 have been lowered because of the decrease in population. Moose units in M4 and M1C are going to stay closed because of the decreasing population.

Depending on the bighorn sheep population, the hunting season is scheduled for 2023. The status of the season will be determined on September 1, once summer surveys are done.

Bighorn sheep applicants need to apply for a license at the same time as moose and elk, but not for specific units.

When total licenses are determined for each unit in late summer, the bighorn lottery will be held and successful applicants will be contacted to select a unit.

Since the bighorn sheep application fee is not refundable, if the season is not held, applicants will not get a refund.

Elk, moose, and bighorn sheep lottery licenses are issued as once-in-a-lifetime licenses in the state. Hunters that have gotten a license through the lottery in the past are not eligible to apply for that animal again.