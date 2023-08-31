A proposal by Rep. Donna Henderson seeks to legalize party hunting in ND

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Since hunting overlaps with harvesting, hunters should be respectful and cautious as farmers and ranchers are busy in the field.

According to ND Game and Fish, officials said hunters should pull to the side of the road or find an approach when they meet with combines, grain trucks, or tractors with equipment.

Hunters should also avoid parking on the side of the road or field approaches, as vehicles can block travel for farm machinery.

People should also leave gates as they were found, collect trash and empty shells, and not clean their game in the ditch or approach.