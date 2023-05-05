NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Hunters get ready, the 2023 deer season has been set!

According to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, the season opens on November 10 at noon and continues until November 26.

There are 53,400 licenses available, which is 10,800 less than last year. Muzzleloader licenses are also lower by 146 and restricted youth antlered mule deer are lower by 145.

North Dakota resident kids ages 11-13 who had a youth antlerless white-tailed deer license are no longer restricted to the youth deer season as a new state law lets the license become valid during the regular deer season.

Casey Anderson, the ND Game and Fish Department wildlife division chief, said population, harvest, and survey data indicate the state’s deer population is decreasing, and the easternmost units are suffering the most.

“The severity of winter conditions this year was record-setting, particularly in the eastern half of the state,” Anderson said. “Consequently, there will be fewer licenses allocated in 2023; the lowest number of licenses available since 2016. Conservative license allocations are intended to maintain hunting opportunities while continuing to encourage population growth.”

The mule deer survey was recently finished and showed that western North Dakota’s population is 29% lower than last year.

People who want regular deer gun, gratis, youth, and muzzleloader licenses can apply online. The application deadline is June 7.

A general game and habitat license is needed to apply for a deer license, if you have not already bought one for the 2023-24 season, it will automatically be added when you checkout. However, you have the option to have the general game and habitat license refunded if the deer license is not drawn in the lottery.