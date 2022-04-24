Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — UPDATED: 4/24 at 3:37 p.m. – The NDDOT has opened all of I-94 and US 85 from Williston to South Dakota. While the closures are lifted, road conditions may vary, and No Travel Advisories may be in place.

ORIGINAL STORY: The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) opened Interstate 94 eastbound from Belfield to Bismarck. Other portions of I-94 remain closed.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.