Bismarck, ND(KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to the Montana border. Montana officials will be closing the interstate from the North Dakota border to Glendive.

Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions caused by blowing snow and near-zero visibility.

The NDDOT has not said when I-94 will re-open.