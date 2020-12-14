‘I believe I have not committed any crime’: South Dakota AG speaks out about fatal crash

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg spoke to news reporters Monday about the death of pedestrian Joe Boever.

Ravnsborg is under investigation for running down Boever at the west edge of Highmore three months ago while driving his Ford Taurus back to Pierre from a Republican Party event in Redfield.

Photo of Ravnsborg vehicle from Facebook | Photo of car believed to be involved in crash submitted by viewer

“I believe I have not committed any crime,” Ravnsborg said.

Boever was walking along the westbound shoulder of U.S. 14 when Ravnsborg’s car struck him. A 911 recording has Ravnsborg saying he didn’t know what he hit.

Ravnsborg found Boever’s body the next day when he was returning the Hyde County sheriff’s personal vehicle he had used Saturday night to finish the drive back to Pierre after the crash.

> S.D. Attorney General: ‘I was not drinking alcohol’ at event before deadly crash

“Some things have come out that I do not believe are accurate. We’ll let the investigation run,” he said. He didn’t elaborate. He said he would make “a full statement” when all the facts have come out.

An official accident report showed Ravnsborg’s car was on the westbound shoulder when he hit Boever.

Ravnsborg said Monday he hasn’t considered taking a leave of absence and instead is continuing to do his job.

> READ/LISTEN: 911 call from Ravnsborg from fatal crash

Asked by a reporter whether he has attempted to contact Boever’s family, Ravnsborg replied, “We attempted to reach out to them early on.”

The deputy state’s attorney for Hyde County, Emily Sovell, is working with state’s attorneys from Minnehaha, Beadle and Pennington Counties in reaching a decision on whether to charge Ravnsborg with any crimes. An announcement is expected before Christmas.