ICYMI: ND House passes transgender sports bill, sends it to the Senate

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House has passed a bill restricting transgender girls from participating in public elementary and secondary school sports and sent the legislation to the Senate.

The bill passed Wednesday prohibits K-12 schools from “knowingly” allowing a student to join an athletic team exclusively for their opposite gender, but does allow girls to play on boys teams.

The legislation includes an optional interim study of the impact of the bill on student athletic events. Any recommendations would be forwarded to the 2023 Legislature.

Supporters of the bill say it ensures fairness in girls sports.

Opponents say the bill discriminates against transgender youth and risks possible legal action.

