ICYMI: North Dakota starts free rapid COVID-19 testing for teachers

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials are rolling out free rapid COVID-19 testing for teachers, staff and school administrators this week as part of a pilot project designed to identify and quickly isolate people who may be asymptomatic.

Testing of K-12 teachers will start in the Fargo and West Fargo school districts and will be expanded to other districts in the coming days and weeks.

Teachers, staff and administrators who work closely with students are being encouraged to get tested weekly through Dec. 31.

Students will not be tested as part of the effort. North Dakota ranks first in the country in new COVID-19 cases per capita.

One in every 86 people in the state tested positive in the past week, according to tracking statistics.