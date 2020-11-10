ICYMI: North Dakota trying to ease stress on hospitals, workers

Coronavirus
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum issues budget guidelines to North Dakota state agencies for the 2021-23 biennium at a press briefing on Friday morning, May 1, 2020 at the state capitol in Bismarck, N.D.. Gov. Burgum was joined at the briefing by Office of Management & Budget director Joe Morrissette. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says healthcare workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 but do not have symptoms should be allowed to stay on the job, as part of an effort to ease the stress both on hospitals and medical personnel trying to keep up with skyrocketing cases.

The governor says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been allowing infected workers without symptoms to keep working as long as they take precautionary measures.

The governor says the state is also looking to increase rapid testing of healthcare workers to “keep them in the game.”

In addition, leaders from the six major hospitals in the state will meet daily to discuss hospital space and staffing, with the likelihood of shifting nurses and other medical personnel where needed.

