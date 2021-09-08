Ideas for North Dakota’s new legislative map discussed

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Republican-controlled legislative committee is discussing ideas for new legislative maps.

The Legislature must draw new political boundaries based on the 2020 census to make sure every lawmaker is representing about the same number of people.

The 16-member committee has little option than to shift the political balance of power to the state’s urban areas for the next decade. It held its second meeting Wednesday.

North Dakota’s population is estimated at a record 779,000, up almost 16% during the last decade and mostly in urban areas.

The panel has focused on keeping 47 districts, rather than changing the Legislature’s size.