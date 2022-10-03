BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Health and Human Services is reminding North Dakotans who may need help paying their winter heating bills that they can now apply for the state’s home energy assistance program. Applications for the upcoming 2022-2023 heating season can be submitted now through May 31, 2023.

“Home energy assistance can help North Dakotans make their household budgets more manageable,” said HHS Economic Assistance Director Michele Gee. “It is one of several programs we offer that promote household economic stability and can help both renters and homeowners avoid a crisis with their utility bill.”

This past year, the federally funded home energy assistance program helped about 14,430 qualifying North Dakota households by providing an average of $1,097 in help per household.

Depending on a household’s needs, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) may also help pay for weatherization services such as home insulation and weather stripping around doors and windows; furnace cleaning, repair or replacement; and chimney inspection and cleaning. Emergency assistance is also available to prevent service shut offs.

LIHEAP pays part of a qualifying household’s home heating costs, whether a home is heated with natural gas, electricity, propane, coal, fuel oil or wood. The aid amount varies based on the number of people living in the household, their combined incomes, the heat source and other factors intended to ensure help goes to households most in need.

Individuals can apply for LIHEAP and other assistance online at www.hhs.nd.gov/applyforhelp, locally at a human service zone office, or by mail. For help applying, North Dakotans can also contact Community Options, a partner agency, toll-free at (800) 823-2417.

Both homeowners and renters can apply. However, individuals living in subsidized housing or who are receiving housing assistance with their heating costs included in their rent are not eligible for LIHEAP.

In addition to assistance with heating costs, North Dakotans struggling to pay for food, rent and other housing costs, child care or medical coverage can apply for other helpful programs at www.hhs.nd.gov/applyforhelp.