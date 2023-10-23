NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If there are any deer hunters who cannot find their licenses, they should contact North Dakota Game and Fish soon.

According to a news release, this is to make sure that they can get their tag before the season opens.

NDGF needs to be contacted by phone at (701) 328-6335, or by email ndgf@nd.gov, to approve the online purchase of a replacement tag.

Printable applications are not available.

Deer gun season will open at 12 p.m. CST on Friday, November 10.

However, this year, the observance of Veterans Day is November 10, so state agency offices will be closed, but Game and Fish offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.