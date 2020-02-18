If you’re going to be old, be old in North Dakota — but with a caveat

A recent data survey ranks North Dakota in the bottom half of states that are good in which to retire.

According to a report from personal financial website 24/7 Wall St., North Dakota ranks 31st as an ideal place to retire — not so good, listwise.

But here’s the thing — the survey says North Dakota has the highest concentrations of hospitals and social associations of any state — ideal for longterm care and maintaining ongoing relationships that help overall wellbeing.

At the same time, however, over 10 percent of the elderly living in North Dakota are living in poverty, a higher than average number.

Further, only 38 percent of North Dakota’s elderly population has some kind of retirement income plan, the smallest share of any state, according to the data survey.

So, if you retire ion North Dakota, you’ll have great healthcare opportunities and numerous ways to stay engaged within the community.

But the caveat is to make sure you have some kind of retirement income plan in place.

According to the data survey, Colorado takes top honors as the best state in which to retire.

Coming in last is West Virginia.

You can read more on the survey and its methodology here.