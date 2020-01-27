If you’re rich, come to ND — we’re a tax-friendly state

State News

A recent data survey ranks North Dakota among the nation’s 10 most tax-friendly states for the rich.

According to 24/7 Wall St., the effective tax rate in North Dakota for the top 1 percent of earners is 4.5 percent. The national average is 7.4 percent.

That ranks North Dakota at number 10 on the wealthy tax-friendly list of the 50 states.

How much money does a person make in the top 1 percent of earnings in North Dakota? An average of $1.3 million a year, the 19th highest among the 50 states.

It’s a pretty good state for middle-income earners, too. The effective tax rate for the middle 20 percent of earners is 8.5 percent. the 13th lowest in the nation. It’s also lower than the 9.9 percent national average.

In general, income tax rates in North Dakota, as a whole, are among the nation’s lowest — only 7 percent of state and local revenue comes from income taxes, the 10th lowest in the nation.

By contrast, according to the 24/7 Wall St. data analysis, nearly 26 percent of state and local revenue comes from sales taxes.

24/7 Wall St. used data from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy’s 2018 report on an analysis of the tax systems in all 50 states to come up with its ranking of the most tax-friendly states for the rich.

Wyoming comes in at #5 on the list of tax-friendly states for the rich, while South Dakota shows up at #3.

Montana takes the 23rd spot on the list, while Minnesota is near the bottom at #47.

You can see how other states fare on the list, along with the methodoloy used, here.

