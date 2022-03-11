The North Dakota Highway Patrol, Stutsman County Sherriff’s Office and Jamestown Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrols in Stutsman County March 18 and 19.

The purpose of the checkpoint and saturation patrols are to deter impaired driving and to educate the public on the dangers of driving impaired.

According to the highway patrol, there were 101 traffic fatalities on North Dakota roadways in 2021 — 31 percent of those fatalities were the result of impaired-driving related crashes.

Alcohol and drug-related crashes are preventable, explained North Dakota Highway Patrol Regional Sergeant Ben Kennelly.

“Every driver consistently needs to make the responsible choice to always drive sober,” he said. “If a driver is impaired in any way, that driver needs to make the choice to not drive, even if it’s just a short distance.”