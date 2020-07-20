In a first, new bishop of Western ND Synod of Evangelical Lutheran Church elected in online vote due to COVID-19

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Rev. Craig Schweitzer, Bismarck, was elected as the next bishop of the Western North Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), in the first election ever held online due to coronavirus social distancing concerns.

Schweitzer was chosen by the online assembly on the sixth ballot.

The bishop-elect has served as senior pastor at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bismarck since 2014. Before that, he served as associate pastor from 2010-2014.

Schweitzer will assume office on or before September 1. Installation of the new bishop is scheduled for November 1.

The Western North Dakota Synod includes all ELCA congregations on the western side of North Dakota, stretching from North Dakota Highway 3 to the Montana border.

It serves 65,000 members in 163 congregations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/20

Medieval Rush

Monday's Forecast: Scattered storms & cool temperatures

NDC JULY 20

Babe ruth baseball

College baseball

Teen makes thousands of masks

Sunday One Minute 7-19

Water sports & the pandemic

McLean County Diversity

COVID-19 ND Watch 7-19

College baseball

Minot Expos

Pedestrian fatality

Boating safety

Saturday One Minute 7-18

Babe ruth baseball

Willow Creek Bend

District 1 COVID-19 shutdown

First ever North Dakota children's museum coming soon

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss