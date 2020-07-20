In a first, new bishop of Western ND Synod of Evangelical Lutheran Church elected in online vote due to COVID-19

The Rev. Craig Schweitzer, Bismarck, was elected as the next bishop of the Western North Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), in the first election ever held online due to coronavirus social distancing concerns.

Schweitzer was chosen by the online assembly on the sixth ballot.

The bishop-elect has served as senior pastor at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bismarck since 2014. Before that, he served as associate pastor from 2010-2014.

Schweitzer will assume office on or before September 1. Installation of the new bishop is scheduled for November 1.

The Western North Dakota Synod includes all ELCA congregations on the western side of North Dakota, stretching from North Dakota Highway 3 to the Montana border.

It serves 65,000 members in 163 congregations.