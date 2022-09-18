(KXNET) — Crime and crashes dominated the news in the region over the past seven days. Here are highlights of what you may have missed:

#1: Motorcyclist killed in Williston crash shortly after police chase. A motorcycle crash with an SUV resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 18-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was driving north on University Avenue when he collided with an SUV that was making a left turn off a private driveway onto University Avenue. The 51-year-old driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Just minutes earlier, the motorcycle driver had previously been fleeing a Williston Police Department Officer. (https://www.kxnet.com/news/top-stories/name-released-of-18-year-old-killed-in-williston-crash/)

#2: Minnesota man killed in head-on collision in Grand Forks County. A 42-year-old Minnesota man died after a 20-year-old driver, also from Minnesota, crossed the centerline on 6th Avenue NE approximately 6 miles east of Thompson and struck the 42-year-old head-on September 13. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old driver was headed east on 6th Avenue NE in a 2016 Dodge Charger when he crossed the centerline and struck the 42-year-old driving a 1994 Ford F-150 head-on. (https://www.kxnet.com/news/state-news/minnesota-man-killed-in-head-on-collision-in-grand-forks-county/)

#3: 19 firearms confiscated and two men arrested in Dickinson. North Dakota Parole and Probation officers performed a search on Monday, Sept. 12, at a residence in Dickinson which led to the arrests of two men, a 36 and 44-year-old, as well as the confiscation of 19 firearms, white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine, and multiple items of paraphernalia containing residue. (https://www.kxnet.com/crime-tracker/19-firearms-confiscated-and-two-men-arrested-in-dickinson/)

#4: North Dakota warning issued about potential rabies exposure. North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) are notifying the public of a situation in Maddock, which may have resulted in potential rabies exposures. According to a news release, a captive raccoon was brought into the Maddock Bar on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Anyone who may have been bitten by the raccoon, or had contact with the raccoon’s saliva, should speak with a health care provider as soon as possible regarding the risk of potential rabies exposure. (https://www.kxnet.com/news/state-news/warning-issued-about-potential-rabies-exposure/)

#5: Cause of Towner County triple murder-suicide revealed. Interest in this story remains high after two weeks. The investigation into the deaths of Doug Dulmage, Justin Bracken, Richard Bracken, and Robert Backen has revealed that there was a dispute between brothers Robert Bracken and Richard Bracken. That dispute had been escalating for a week or more prior to the events of August 29. The Brackens worked for Dulmage and were in the wheat field to conduct harvest-related activities. Evidence at the scene indicates that Robert fatally shot Doug, Justin (Robert’s son), and Richard, before taking his own life. (https://www.kxnet.com/news/local-news/cause-of-triple-murder-suicide-revealed/