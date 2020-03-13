In ND, 52 people have been tested for COVID-19 to date. 1 has been positive.

Here’s the latest on COVID-19 testing being conducted by the North Dakota Department of Health:

A total of 52 people have been tested for the virus as of today

39 tests have come back negative

12 tests are pending

1 test has come back positive for a person in Ward County

9 people are currently being monitored for symptoms of COVID-19

To date, a total of 28 people have, at one point, been monitored for symptoms

There have been no hospitalizations or deaths as a result of COVID-19.

The North Dakota Department of Health updates this information Monday through Friday at its website.