In ND, 52 people have been tested for COVID-19 to date. 1 has been positive.

Here’s the latest on COVID-19 testing being conducted by the North Dakota Department of Health:
- A total of 52 people have been tested for the virus as of today
- 39 tests have come back negative
- 12 tests are pending
- 1 test has come back positive for a person in Ward County
- 9 people are currently being monitored for symptoms of COVID-19
- To date, a total of 28 people have, at one point, been monitored for symptoms
- There have been no hospitalizations or deaths as a result of COVID-19.
The North Dakota Department of Health updates this information Monday through Friday at its website.