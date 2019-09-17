In ND, nearly everyone will live close to a medical marijuana dispensary

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Monday, May 20, 2019, file photo, shows a marijuana leaf on a plant at a cannabis grow. Louisiana is becoming the first Deep South state to dispense medical marijuana, four years after state lawmakers agreed to give patients access to therapeutic cannabis. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s sixth medical marijuana dispensary is opening later this week.

The North Dakota Department of Health says the Herbology store will open in Minot on Thursday. Another dispensary is expected to open in Jamestown next Tuesday.

The eighth and final dispensary location, in Dickinson, is expected to be open by the end of the calendar year.

State officials say more than 1,200 registry identification cards have been issued to qualifying medical marijuana patients.

Division of Medical Marijuana Director Jason Wahl says an estimated 85 percent of the state’s population will be within 50 miles of one of the seven open dispensaries by the end of the month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-17-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-17-19"

Doug Schirado

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doug Schirado"

St. Mary's Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Volleyball"

Electronic Pulltabs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electronic Pulltabs"

Linton HMB Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Volleyball"

Mandan Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Volleyball"

Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck High Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Girls Golf"

Pregnancy/Aspirin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pregnancy/Aspirin"

Minot State University

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State University"

Grain Elevators

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grain Elevators"

Crash Involving Mandan Officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash Involving Mandan Officer"

Capitol Upgrades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capitol Upgrades"

Mandan Traffic Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Traffic Lights"

Blooming Fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blooming Fall"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Haunted History

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haunted History"

Downstream Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downstream Flooding"

Vape Wear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vape Wear"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss