In-person visitation to ND prisons suspended due to virus concerns

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has suspended all in-person visitation at all correctional facilities in the state effective immediately.

“The DOCR values providing visitation for residents, but at this time must make the difficult to suspect contact visitation to protect the health and wellness of staff and residents,” the department said in a prepared statement.

The department also notes it does not have a confirmed case of coronavirus and no one is being monitored.

“The department is limiting access to facilities to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said.

Email, phone and video visitation are still available.