(KXNET) — School-based mental health services promise to help a lot of students, who need this kind of care.

With these types of services in our schools, therapists can collaborate with school teachers and personnel right down the hall.

One organization in North Dakota wants to prove how effective this is for all our students.

The Village Family Service Center partners with several schools in North Dakota.

The school provides an office in the school for The Village to provide therapy sessions for students.

A licensed Village therapist can assess the child’s needs, create a treatment plan, and determine ways to address issues the child may be facing.

The U.S. Department of Education is promoting this initiative nationwide to support student wellness and mental health.

“We’re able to see that families appear more willing to access therapy services at school because it breaks down that stigma of going to an outside mental health agency,” said Angela Dunn, a behavioral health coordinator for the U. S. Department of Education.

In many cases, counseling services provided by The Village in North Dakota schools are covered by your health insurance company.

The Village can be found in Bismarck, Minot, Fargo, and Grand Forks schools.