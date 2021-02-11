Increased coronavirus doses on the way to North Dakota

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. With frustration rising over the slow rollout of the vaccine, state leaders and other politicians are turning up the pressure, improvising and seeking to bend the rules to get shots in arms more quickly. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The number of coronavirus vaccine doses being delivered to North Dakota is increasing.

Gov. Doug Burgum says the state will receive a 5% increase in the number of vaccine doses.

North Dakota will receive 7,500 doses next week, up from 6,900 doses this week.

Also, Thrifty White pharmacies in North Dakota will be getting the vaccine starting this week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The state’s immunization program manager, Molly Howell, says 16 of the 30 Thrifty White locations in North Dakota have registered to receive the vaccine.

According to the company’s vaccination registration website, its pharmacies are inoculating people 65 and older.