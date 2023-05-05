NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Inflation Reduction Act will be providing $2.2 billion in financial assistance for farmers and ranchers who’ve experienced discrimination in USDA’s farm lending programs.

Unfortunately, there are already scammers, posing as federal agents and lawyers, reaching out to farmers and ranchers trying to get the money before they can.

So, what is the USDA doing to stop this scam from spreading?

Discrimination is not defined in the Inflation Reduction Act, but according to the USDA, they prohibit discrimination based on age, sex, race, sexual orientation, and disability, among others.

But, It’s not a “one size fits all” rule.

The USDA is aware of some lawyers and groups spreading misleading information about the program, pressuring people to sign retainer agreements, and asking people to fill out forms with private and sensitive information, in order to access funds.

But the agency says this is a scam.

“USDA wants farmers to know application forms for this program are not yet available, and the application filing period has not started. When the application process opens, filing an application will be free. No lawyer is required for you to file an application for financial assistance under section 22007 of the IRA,” said Gloria Montaño Greene, the deputy under-secretary for Farm Production and Conservation for USDA.

If you feel you need legal advice, you should go to a trusted licensed attorney.

If you are a farmer or rancher and want to file a discrimination complaint, click here.