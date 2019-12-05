Initiated Measure to legalize marijuana submitted to Secretary of State for review

An initiated measure to legalize marijuana has been submitted to the Secretary of State’s office Thursday for review.

The 37-page petition literally goes through the North Dakota Century Code and strikes out all references to marijuana as a crime, allows people convicted of misdemeanor marijuana offenses to have those convictions sealed and drafts new laws legalizing marijuana for persons 21 years of age and older.

The petition has a 25-person sponsoring committee dominated primarily by eastern North Dakota residents. Jonah Lantto of Minot and Dalton Brown of Watford City represent the only western North Dakota members of the sponsoring committee.

David Owen of Grand Forks is the chairperson of the committee. A website, LegalizeND2020.com is dedicated to the effort to legalize marijuana in North Dakota in 2020.

At this point, the Secretary of State will now review the petition and draft a short, concise statement that “fairly represents the measure.”

That statement will then be submitted to the North Dakota Attorney General, who will either approve or reject the statement.

The review, by law, needs to be completed by December 16th at the latest.

The results of that review will then be conveyed to the initiated petition’s sponsoring committee.

If approved, the petition then needs 13,452 signatures submitted to the Secretary of State by February 10 to appear on the 2020 Primary Election ballot or by July 6 to appear on the 2020 General Election ballot.