Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Initiated Measure to legalize marijuana submitted to Secretary of State for review

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An initiated measure to legalize marijuana has been submitted to the Secretary of State’s office Thursday for review.

The 37-page petition literally goes through the North Dakota Century Code and strikes out all references to marijuana as a crime, allows people convicted of misdemeanor marijuana offenses to have those convictions sealed and drafts new laws legalizing marijuana for persons 21 years of age and older.

The petition has a 25-person sponsoring committee dominated primarily by eastern North Dakota residents. Jonah Lantto of Minot and Dalton Brown of Watford City represent the only western North Dakota members of the sponsoring committee.

David Owen of Grand Forks is the chairperson of the committee. A website, LegalizeND2020.com is dedicated to the effort to legalize marijuana in North Dakota in 2020.

At this point, the Secretary of State will now review the petition and draft a short, concise statement that “fairly represents the measure.”

That statement will then be submitted to the North Dakota Attorney General, who will either approve or reject the statement.

The review, by law, needs to be completed by December 16th at the latest.

The results of that review will then be conveyed to the initiated petition’s sponsoring committee.

If approved, the petition then needs 13,452 signatures submitted to the Secretary of State by February 10 to appear on the 2020 Primary Election ballot or by July 6 to appear on the 2020 General Election ballot.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/5"

Thursday Forecast: Cooler & Breezy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Cooler & Breezy"

AIDS AWARENESS MONTH

Thumbnail for the video titled "AIDS AWARENESS MONTH"

Fill a Purse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fill a Purse"

Someone You Should Know: For people with dementia, art & essential oils combine for therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: For people with dementia, art & essential oils combine for therapy"

St. Mary's Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Wrestling"

Rental Standards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rental Standards"

RADD Judge

Thumbnail for the video titled "RADD Judge"

Kenmare Ambulance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kenmare Ambulance"

Twice Blessed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Twice Blessed"

Robot Surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robot Surgery"

Teddy Bears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Bears"

Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Bball"

Dickinson Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Crash"

Boys HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Bball"

Devin Schulz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Devin Schulz"

Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Camper Explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Camper Explosion"

Snow Plowing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Plowing"

Lincoln Water Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water Line"
More Video

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge