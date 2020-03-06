Initiated measure to rewrite ND election laws, redistricting submitted for review to Secretary of State

A proposed constitutional measure that would significantly alter the way North Dakotans vote and determine legislative districts, among other changes, has been submitted to the Secretary of State’s office for review.

That review is to make sure the initiated measure is in the proper format for circulating and that the measure is given an appropriate title.

Submitted by Carol M. Sawicki of Fargo, chair of the petition sponsoring committee, the three-page document makes numerous proposals to alter the North Dakota constitution when it comes to elections and redistricting:

All North Dakota voting machines must produce paper copies of each vote for audit purposes

The creation of open primaries for statewide, legislative assembly and United States congressional offices.

The use of “Instant Run-offs” for all elections

Turning all legislative redistricting duties over to the newly created Ethics Commission

Rules on how military-overseas voters are to receive ballots for voting

Once the proposed initiated measure is approved in structure and title, supporters of the measure have until July 6 to collect 26,904 valid signatures to have the petition placed on the November 2020 General Election ballot.