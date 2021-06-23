Petition to recall Gov. Burgum, Lt. Gov. Sanford approved for circulation

A petition to recall Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford has been approved to circulate in North Dakota for signatures.

The Secretary of State’s office on Wednesday said the petition form and format meet the requirements of state law, meaning the sponsoring committee can now go and try to get enough signatures to put the petition on the ballot.

The petition needs 89,464 signatures to get on the ballot.

Repeat political candidate Michael Coachman chairs the committee behind the recall effort. His petition points to “contempt of the voters and negligence in/of office” for reasons to remove the governor.

In the June 2020 primary for governor, Coachman won about 11,000 votes compared to Burgum’s 96,000.

The governor’s spokesman, Mike Nowatzski, said in a statement, “The results of last year’s primary and general elections speak for themselves.”

The state GOP also weighed in, calling the effort “misguided” and that it “will undoubtedly fail.”

Gov. Burgum had the largest margin of victory of any governor’s race in history last year.