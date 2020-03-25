Initiative to eliminate ND property tax gets approval to circulate

A proposed initiated measure to virtually eliminate the property tax in North Dakota has won approval to formally circulate.

The North Dakota Secretary of State’s office has reviewed and approved the format of the petition and the Attorney General’s office has provided the petition’s official title.

The proposed initiative would, “prohibit all political subdivisions from levying a tax on any real or personal property.”

The exception is for bonded indebtedness, typically loans to local governments, in which case a property tax can be levied until the bond is paid.

The proposed initiative needs to collect 26,904 valid signatures of North Dakotans by July 6 to be included on the November 3rd General Election ballot.