The North Dakota Department of Commerce will not be accepting new applications for its Innovate ND program until further notice.

Innovate ND is a voucher and grant program for entrepreneurs.

Beyond giving money to business owners, it also guides them to get and stay profitable. But due to increased demand for the program, the commerce department is suspending accepting applications so that attention can be given to entrepreneurs already in the program.

Commerce Commissioner James Leiman said, “It’s sad to see these programs sunset or temporarily be suspended but at the same time it is a true reflection of just how well the state economy is moving.”

“We have to keep adequate funding to support companies that are already in the program,

whereas new companies, unfortunately, we’ll find other routes for them,” Leiman explained.

The commerce commissioner is encouraging any entrepreneurs who need assistance to still get in touch with their office.