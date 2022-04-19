CAVALIER, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public input on a draft environmental assessment of a proposed cooling pond at a North Dakota military radar station.

The proposed project includes a 23.5 million gallon pond and associated water pipeline, pump station and water quality maintenance system for the Perimeter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization System at Cavalier Space Force Station.

The project would provide a backup to ensure that enough water is available if the current cooling system fails.

The military radar installation was established in the Cold War era to track enemy ballistic missiles.