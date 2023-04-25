(KXNET) — Our state is no stranger to severe weather conditions. From snow in May to flash flood warnings, we experience it all. But would you be able to identify how severe a storm is just by looking at the clouds?

Some of the most violent storms roll through our state — and they’re known as Supercells.

“Here is a supercell right here,” explained Chief Meteorologist, Tom Schrader. “This is what we call a mesocycle, that’s kind of a big word, but you can see how it almost looks like a spaceship. So, You see all these stripes through here, and it’s really tall and it looks kind of like a spaceship. That is a supercell thunderstorm, and that is dangerous.”

Inside the cloud or supercell, the low-level winds connect, creating an upward current called a mesocyclone that can last a long period of time.

“Supercells are different from normal thunderstorms,” Schrader continued. “They all have lightning in them, but a regular thunderstorm lasts about 30 minutes or so and then it dies. A supercell can start in Montana and end up in Iowa, the same storm — so these are the mothers of all storms.”

Supercell thunderstorms are common this time of year in North Dakota and can interrupt plenty of outside activities — including camping trips or a leisurely stroll through your local park. That’s why many of our campgrounds and city recreation areas have sirens in order to alert anyone in the area to evacuate to the nearest storm shelter.

“It was the month of July actually,” recalled Velva Campground Host, Claudie Selzler, “and it was severe because it uprooted a lot of huge trees. Some of our campers took refuge in our public showers and restrooms, and it’s a block building so they felt safer there. Although it’s not ideal, it’s not a lower level or anything. It was a place for them to go.”

Basements are the ideal location for safety during supercell storms, but a solid enclosed structure that’s resistant to impact from wind-borne debris and pressure changes works too.

“These things can stay together for hours,” Schrader stated, “and there’s a lot of lightning in them quite often. Lightning can strike 10-12 miles out from a cloud — I mean, you really do need to take shelter.”

According to the National Weather Service, on the thunderstorm spectrum, supercells are the least common type of thunderstorm — but they produce the most damaging winds, very large hail, and sometimes violent tornadoes.