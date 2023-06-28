NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — In order to show the importance of insurance for North Dakota families and communities, Governor Doug Burgum proclaimed Wednesday Insurance Awareness Day here in North Dakota.

Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread says that even though insurance may not be fun or interesting to think about, it is something that should be discussed because it can save you and your family from experiencing many future headaches down the road.

Godfread is encouraging people to meet with their insurance agent to review coverage each year — and states that this can not only help you find policies that may cost less but possibly also discover ones that could even offer more coverage at the same time.

If you need help with insurance issues or questions, free assistance is available through the North Dakota Insurance Department by calling (701)-328-2440.