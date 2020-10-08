Intermodal rail service finally coming to North Dakota

FILE – In this April 26, 2018, file photo a CSX Transportation locomotive pulls a train of tank cars across a bridge on the Hudson River along the edge of Bear Mountain State Park near Fort Montgomery, N.Y. This year’s scheduled completion of a $15 billion automatic railroad braking system will bolster the industry’s argument for eliminating one of the two crew members in most locomotives. But labor groups argue that single-person crews would make trains more accident prone. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A longtime effort to bring intermodal rail service to North Dakota is finally coming to fruition.

Gov. Doug Burgum says BNSF Railway’s plan to provide an intermodal unit train at a facility in Minot is a “game changer,” noting it will reduce shipping costs for farm products by as much as 25 percent.

Intermodal service allows producers and processors to directly load containers on rail in Minot to ship to international destinations.

State officials have pursued intermodal rail service for more than two decades.