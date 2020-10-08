Intermodal rail service finally coming to North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A longtime effort to bring intermodal rail service to North Dakota is finally coming to fruition.
Gov. Doug Burgum says BNSF Railway’s plan to provide an intermodal unit train at a facility in Minot is a “game changer,” noting it will reduce shipping costs for farm products by as much as 25 percent.
Intermodal service allows producers and processors to directly load containers on rail in Minot to ship to international destinations.
State officials have pursued intermodal rail service for more than two decades.