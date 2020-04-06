International Music Camp’s 65th season postponed due to coronavirus



The International Music Camp’s 65th seaason this summer has been postponed until summer 2021.

That decision from the camp’s Board of Directors and leadership, based on public health recommendations regarding the COVID-19 virus in public and food service settings, uncertainty regarding domestic and international travel and US-Canadian border restrictions.

Campers currently registered for any programs or events will be contacted by phone regarding options for carrying any payments forward to registration for the 2021 season, making a donation, or receiving a refund.

“This was a difficult decision to make, but we believe that it is the best one for the people we serve,” said Camp Director Christine Baumann.

The 65th Anniversary Season of the International Music Camp will now run June 20-August 3, 2021 and the Old-Time Fiddle Weekend will be June 10-13, 2021.

Summer camp operations make up over 90 percent of the International Music Camp’s annual income.

The International Music Camp has established a COVID-19 Stabilization Fund and is seeking to raise $300,000 to cover operating expenses in the interim and expenses related to preparations for the 2021 camp season.