NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day.

According to North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS), they are commemorating the day by remembering those lost and recognizing the grief of family members and friends.

The HHS Behavioral Health Division wants to raise awareness about prevention resources that can save lives.

The theme this year is “Recognizing those people who go unseen.” It’s to acknowledge those who are affected by overdose but might go unseen.

According to the HHS Violent Death Reporting System, there were 155 overdose deaths in 2020 and early data from 2022 shows that there were 132 drug overdose deaths.

An overdose needs immediate medical attention, people who have these signs and symptoms may be experiencing an overdose:

Unresponsive and/or heartbeat or breathing is slow or has stopped.

Body is limp and fingernails or lips have a blue tinge.

Individual is vomiting or making gurgling noises.

If anyone sees these signs and symptoms in a person, they should immediately call 911 and administer naloxone, or Narcan, if they have it.

Naloxone, or Narcan, is effective in reversing opioid overdoses if it’s administered right away. It’s available through many public health units, pharmacies, or primary care providers.

A free two-dose naloxone kit is available from the HHS Behavioral Health Division by visiting this website or calling (701) 328-8920, 711 (TTY).

North Dakota has the Good Samaritan Law that protects anyone who administers naloxone in a good-faith effort to reverse an opioid overdose and contacts 911.

“We are committed to working with our partners to address the overdose epidemic,” said Pamela Sagness, the Behavioral Health Division director. “Ensuring North Dakotans have access to naloxone and training on how to use it in the event they encounter an individual experiencing an overdose is a crucial step in saving lives statewide.”

There are various treatment options available for people with a substance use disorder, including the department’s eight regional human service centers, four licensed opioid treatment programs, as well as other private providers.

You can find a treatment provider here.

To request naloxone training or other resources, you can visit this website or contact a local public health unit.