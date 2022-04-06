The International Peace Garden is gearing up for a big year and many more to come.

This July marks 90 years since the Peace Garden came to be.



They’ll be celebrating the anniversary this summer, but are also celebrating expansions.

Those expansions include doubling the display in the conservatory — the garden’s activity hub — as well as building a children’s nature play area.

The Peace Garden’s CEO Tim Chapman says these additions will make room for even more activity there.

Right now, there are many sponsorship and contribution opportunities available to have sections of the garden or children’s area named in a donor’s honor.



The first-ever Capital Campaign for the International Peace Garden aims to bring in $2.5 million to enhance exhibits and programming, and allow for more learning opportunities for schools or youth groups.