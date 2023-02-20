GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KXNET) — A series of crashes taking place on Monday resulted in the temporary closure of both the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crashes first began at approximately 9:48 a.m. CST, when limited visibility due to blowing snow caused multiple crashes to occur on northbound Interstate 29, south of Grand Forks.

These collisions involved three commercial motor vehicles and five passenger cars. Due to vehicles blocking the path, Interstate 29 was closed from the Thompson exit to the 32nd Avenue South Exit in Grand Forks while crews worked to remove the vehicles. No additional information is currently available regarding the accidents.

Shortly after the first crashes which closed off the northbound area, a series of additional crashes occurred on the southbound side of the interstate.

The crashed vehicles include eight commercial motor vehicles, four passenger cars, and a Thompson Fire and Rescue vehicle. As a result of these crashes, southbound Interstate 29 was closed from the 32nd Avenue South exit in Grand Forks to the Thompson exit as crews worked to remove the vehicles. No additional information is currently available regarding the accidents.

Northbound Interstate 29 was reopened at 11:54 a.m. CST. Due to the sheer number of vehicles requiring removal, southbound Interstate 29 remains closed, with an estimated reopening time of 6:30 p.m. CST.

Due to additional deteriorating weather conditions, a ‘no travel’ advisory is currently in place for Interstate 29, from the Canadian border to south of Fargo.