Intruder, tactical officers involved in 6-hour standoff in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Grand Forks County sheriff’s officials say an intruder at a rural Grand Forks residence kept tactical officers at bay for six hours before trying to flee from the house.

The standoff began when a man arrived home to find the male intruder in his house about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The resident told deputies the man had access to weapons in the house, so SWAT officers were called to the scene.

Sheriff’s officials say about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday the man exited a basement window and attempted to flee into a wooded area before he was arrested.

