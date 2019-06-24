Invasive Species Feeding on Major North Dakota Lake

FARGO, N.D. (WDAY)– An invasive species made its way into a major North Dakota lake.

Lake Ashtabula has a confirmed infestation of Zebra Mussels.

We wanted to know why exactly these tiny aquatic creatures are such a big deal, so we did some research with the Department of Natural Resources.

We learned the Zebra Mussels came into the U.S. from Europe and Asia by hitching a ride on ships coming into the Great Lakes.

The small mussels reproduce rapidly and eat the food source needed by the lake’s natural fish population. That actually makes the water appear clearer but throws the ecosystem out of whack.

Area Fisheries Supervisor Nathan Olson explains, “Ultimately they’re removing food from the water and so they’re filtering out the base of the food chain that would eventually be needed by other small organisms and small fish.”

Zebra Mussels have been in Minnesota Lakes for around ten years, and North Dakota waters since 2015.