Invasive Weed Making its Way Into the State

An invasive plant species is starting to raise concerns in the midwest.

Reed canary grass is a plant that grows around water sources.

It’s damaging homes for plants and animals– above and below the water.

Researchers say the plant is already widespread in most water sources in the country, East of the Mississippi River.

NDSU’s Department of Resources Management says it has already made its way into parts of the state.

“Like the Sheyenne National Grasslands in southeastern North Dakota which is fairly close to Fargo. We’re seeing a lot of the wet meadow communities being overtaken down there,” said Shan Dekeyser, NDSU Natural Resource Management.

Researchers are currently studying the plant to learn how to prevent it from spreading.