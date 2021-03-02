Iowa company wants to bury carbon dioxide emissions in North Dakota

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Industrial pipelines and valves close up on white background. 3d_1557155345478

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An Iowa company is leading a $2 billion effort to capture carbon dioxide from Midwestern ethanol plants and pipe it to North Dakota where it would be buried deep underground.

The greenhouse gas is generated during the fermentation process and contributes to climate change when it’s released into the atmosphere.

Summit Carbon Solutions says the plan is to gather carbon dioxide from at least 17 ethanol plants and pipe it to North Dakota where it would be injected into wells and stored underground.

The carbon dioxide would be compressed into liquid form at the ethanol plants where feeder pipelines would send it to a larger pipeline that would extend across the Upper Midwest to North Dakota.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

When could we hit widespread 60s?

NDC MAR 2

District Basketball

Watching the Skies: Mars, Pleiades star cluster pair up very closely

Monster Bluefin reeled in off OBX

COURTESY VIDEO: Monster Bluefin reeled in off OBX

Virginia school district cancels Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’ in his books

Monday. March 1st, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Randy Bina

Minority Scholarship

Mandan Fire

COVID & Gyms

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 3/1

Electoral College

More HERG Money

Capitol Security

Rescind Equal Rights

Candle Fires

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/1

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News