NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — 21% of renters in North Dakota are considered extremely low-income households. That’s over 25,000 people.

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, that’s a four-person family making $26,500 or less each year.

The coalition found across our state, there is a shortage of affordable rental homes, especially for families with incomes at or below the poverty guideline. For a family of four, the federal poverty guideline is set at $30,000.

Many of these households suffer from tight budgets, spending more than half of their income on housing alone. To help this population, the state and federal governments are working together to expand affordable housing in North Dakota.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development, also known as HUD, wants to work with our state to provide a wider variety of affordable options in cities and rural communities.

The federal government will now provide more funding to states, like ours, which have a large population in rural areas. They want to remind everyone that affordable housing should never discriminate because of location.

“We’re hoping we increase opportunities for home ownership as much as possible,” said Assistant Secretary for Housing-FHA Commissioner, Julia Gordan, “Sometimes, it isn’t going to end up in home ownership. It ends up in rental, and what we want to do is we want to see rental that is responsible and affordable.”

In our rural areas, North Dakota deals with both HUD and the Department of Agriculture when it comes to affordable housing since agriculture is the number one industry in many of these places.

Bowman and Hebron are two locations providing these services from the Department of Agriculture’s Rural Housing Service.

For more information on affordable housing in an area near you, click here.