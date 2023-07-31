NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Disagree or agree with no degree?

The North Dakota Education Standards Practices Board drafted a letter to the Governor, asking him to declare an emergency, relating to the teacher shortage.

North Dakota United is a teachers union in North Dakota. The group represents more than 11,000 public school teachers and public employees.

The Union disagrees with the Education Board when it comes to allowing student teachers without degrees to teach.

In their opinion, teachers who are licensed and have had the training should be the ones in the classroom.

The data they collected and the phone calls they have been getting, coupled with the shortages around the state, led the education board to declare that the teacher shortage was an emergency.

This was based on the number of openings around the state.

The Board of Education came to this conclusion in their meeting last week that this is something they think needs to be done. But, not everyone agrees.

“This is a solution that will perpetuate itself, and if you drag teachers out of the profession and replace them with the folks without the credential, without the training that is necessary to be an effective teacher um you will have more exceptions to the rule that you have to have a license,” said Nick Archuleta, the president of North Dakota United.

“If the governor does approve this and again it is up to him. Then the universities would be able to choose if they thought they had some pre-service teachers that would fit into the criteria. The letter asks that the governor would allow student teachers who fit the criteria stated in the letter to be the teacher of record or the real teacher for one semester,” said Rebecca Pitkin, the executive director of the Educational Standards Practices Board and Teacher Licensing Agency.

KX News has contacted Governor Burgum’s office for comment, and they replied that they are still working to collect the information needed about the education board’s request.