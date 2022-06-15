BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The No. 1 report for investigations within the senior community is neglect, according to the North Dakota Vulnerable Adult Protective Services.

The No. 2 report is exploitation, which is on the rise.

“I got an email; it was looking for me to call a number and I actually checked with my son because we are in a family plan for our phone,” Sharon Dowhy said.

Wednesday is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

“It’s just kind of bringing awareness to elder abuse of all forms, showing that it’s out there and that there are vulnerable people at risk of abuse, neglect and exploitation,” said Ali Brown, an investigator with the North Dakota Vulnerable Adult Protective Services.

Abuse can be physical, verbal or emotional. Signs of neglect can include changes in personal care such as hygiene or may involve self-neglect.

Exploitation may be financial.

“I thought, ‘Well maybe he put a new service on there’ and so he was the first one I checked, never really thinking it was a scam. It looked real, I mean the logos were great, it was a lifeline logo,” Dowhy said.

Dowhy says her son assured her that he made no changes to the plan and told her not to comply with the request.

In 2021, the number of reports of suspected abuse, neglect or exploitation of vulnerable adults in North Dakota grew by 19%, increasing to 2,941 reports.

According to experts, elder abuse and exploitation are often underreported.

We learned that in North Dakota, there have been numerous reports of scams and fraud — about 87 percent of those came from people ages 57-60 years of age, that’s about 65 percent of that 87 reported.

“I was kind of surprised that there are so many incidents of people taking advantage of older people,” said Dowhy.

She added she was almost a victim of a scam, and that it’s scary how just how many scams there are.

“Dakota is pretty well protected as far as generally, from a lot of things but we do have a larger older population in North Dakota but we North Dakotans are sometimes too trusting and that’s why the scams get ahold of people,” Dowhy said.

Brown added to pay attention to the signs.

“Always trust a number of people with your care and with assistance. If somebody’s pressuring you into something that’s usually a typical red flag,” said Brown.

Almost one in three North Dakotans ages 65 and older live alone.

Without strong social networks and access to support services in the community, these individuals are at increased risk for social isolation, self-neglect, abuse and exploitation, including financial exploitation.

If you or someone you know is a victim of abuse visit www.nd.gov/dhs/services/adultsaging/reporting.html.