It was Business as Usual in the Midst of a Snowstorm

FARGO, N.D.– Today was ‘Small Business Saturday’, but the weather didn’t stop business owners from opening their doors.

Dozens turned out to do their holiday shopping at smaller shops. Shoppers say they like doing this since these stores offer gifts you just can’t get anywhere else.

One vendor says she was surprised by how many people actually braved the storm.

“We were a little unsure if we were going to get a turnout at all, and lo and behold, people keep knocking at the door, the doorbell keeps ringing,” said Rhonda harris with Color Street Nails.

Small Business Saturday has now been a holiday staple across the state for the past 10 years.