NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s been a little while since snow came to town, but it is here, and if the power goes because of snow and ice, a generator will keep the power flowing.

According to a news release, the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) wants to remind people of the safety when using a generator.

“Not having power when you need it is frustrating, so a generator can provide emergency backup power at a reasonable cost,” said President and CEO of OPEI, Kris Kiser. “It’s important to follow all manufacturer’s instructions, and never place a generator in your garage or inside your home or building. It should be a safe distance from the structure and not near an air intake.”

Some of the tips from OPEI include:

Take stock of the generator and make sure it’s in good working order before you start it, this should be done before a storm is expected to hit.

Another tip is to review the directions, especially if it has been a while since the last use. If you don’t have the owner’s manual, you can look them up online.

You should also have a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector in the house, as the alarm will sound if there are dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

Make sure you have the right fuel for the generator, you should always use what’s recommended by the manufacturer. It is illegal to use any fuel with more than 10% ethanol in outdoor power equipment.

You should also make sure portable generators have enough ventilation, as they should never be used in an enclosed area like a garage or inside a building, even if windows and doors are open. Keep the generator outside and away from windows, doors, and vents that could bring carbon monoxide inside.

Another tip is to always keep the generator dry and never use it in wet conditions. It should be covered and vented.

You should also only add fuel when the generator is cool. You should turn it off and let it cool down before adding more fuel.

You should charge and use battery-powered generators or inverters correctly. Recharge them only with the charger specified by the manufacturer. If it’s charged incorrectly or at outside temperatures, the specified range could damage the battery.

A generator should be plugged in safely, if you don’t have a transfer switch, you can use the outlets on the generator. Appliances should be plugged directly into the generator, but if you need to use an extension cord, it should be heavy-duty and designed for outdoor use. It should also be rated at least equal to the sum of the connected appliance loads in watts or amps.

Generators should have a transfer switch, but if it doesn’t, you should be sure to install one. The switch connects the generator to the circuit panel and lets you power hardwired appliances.

You should never use a generator to “backfeed” power into the electrical system in a house. It’s dangerous and you could end up hurting utility workers and neighbors served by the same transformer.